Red’s Savoy Pizza’s Original St. Paul Location Closes



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul pizza joint and longtime tradition closed its doors for the last time Saturday.

Red’s Savoy Pizza’s original St. Paul store is closing after 52 years of operation. The restaurant, which is on East Seventh Street, is being closed because the building is too worn down.

Company officials say there are some structural issues, and because of this, the focus will be shifted to the other 14 locations across the metro. This does include another location in St. Paul, which is on White Bear Avenue. Fans of the pizza say they are sad to see the doors close.

“I’ve been coming here for 40 years. Best pizza in the world. I’ve been all over the world. I worked for an airlines. I’ve been all over the world. This was the best pizza in the world,” customer Joel Hauge said.

The company says its other 14 locations are not closing.

