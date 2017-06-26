Reminder To Nature-Lovers: State Park Fees Are Increasing July 1



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Visiting state parks is about to get a bit more expensive.

The Department of Natural Resources is reminding nature-lovers in Minnesota that come July 1 many fee increases will go into effect.

These fee increases include:

— One-day state park vehicle permits, which are increasing from $2 to $7

— Annual vehicle permits, which are increasing from $25 to $35

— Annual motorcycle permits, which are increasing from $20 to $30

— The Parks and Trails license plate fee, which is increasing from $50 to $60

— And the resident snowmobile non-trail stickers, which are increasing from $35 to $50

Other fee increases can be found here.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says the fee increases, some of which haven’t been updated in a decade, will help maintain the state’s parks, trails and facilities.

“These fees will help maintain quality outdoor experiences for now and for future generations,” he said Monday in a news release, adding that Minnesota is lucky to a citizenry so passionate about the outdoors.

As for fishing and hunting license fees, increases in those won’t take effect until next year. During the 2018 seasons, the resident fishing license fee will increase $3 to $25 total and the resident deer license will jump $4 to $34 total.

The various fee increases were approved by lawmakers as part of the budget passed in this year’s legislative session.

The DNR has a budget of about $600 million. As much as 85 percent of the money comes from fees.

