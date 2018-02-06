Rep. Lewis Still ‘A Little Foggy’ After Train Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — United States Rep. Jason Lewis says he’s still a “little foggy” nearly one week after a train crash left him with a concussion.

The Amtrak train was taking GOP lawmakers to a resort in West Virginia last Wednesday when it hit a truck crossing the tracks. The crash killed one person and left five others injured, including the Republican Congressman from Minnesota.

Monday, Lewis told reporters that he’s been taking it easy.

“Apparently the conductor did not see the truck on the tracks so there was no braking,” Lewis said. “The impact was fairly violent and I was thrown in such a way where initially I thought I was fine, but as time wore on I could tell something was amiss.”

The hospital treated Lewis with a concussion and released him that same day. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

