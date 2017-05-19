Rep. Nolan Met With White House Official To Talk BWCA Mining



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congressman Rick Nolan is pushing for more mining exploration near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

This comes after Twin Metals Minnesota was denied the renewal of two leases that would have allowed the mineral exploration to continue near the BWCA for a proposed sulfide ore copper mine.

Nolan recently met with a White House official on this issue. According to his spokesperson, Nolan met with the Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on April 26. He discussed his support for renewing the leases in a process-oriented way.

This issue finds the congressman in an interesting spot. In the ’70s, he helped champion the legislation establishing the Boundary Waters Canoe Area as a wilderness area, which prevents any commercial development or mining in that space.

However, he also represents much of northern Minnesota, an area where many families depend on the mining industry.

In a statement, his spokesperson said Nolan “hasn’t voiced support for a Twin Metals project.”

It goes on to say he does support “allowing mineral exploration to proceed so we can assess what resources are present in the area.” That explanation doesn’t sit well with the Campaign to Save the BWCA.

“The problem with that is it actually gives them the right to mine,” Doug Niemela said. “It begins a process in which you start a review on a mine plan and proposal and once that plan and proposal is put forward it’s very hard and there’s almost no way to say no to that mine.”

A federal environmental review is underway to determine if sulfide ore copper mining should be banned in the Boundary Waters watershed for up to 20 years.

