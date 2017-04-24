Report: Adrian Peterson Nearing Deal With Saints



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson may have found a new home, and he could be opening his season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to reports, Peterson was nearing a deal on Monday to sign with the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings open the 2017 regular season on Sept. 11 by hosting the Saints for Monday Night Football, a game that will be carried on WCCO-TV.

Sources: #Saints & Adrian Peterson believed to be closing in on a deal that’d pay him $3M+ in ’17. Not done, but moving in that direction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2017

Peterson spent 10 years with the Vikings, who declined his $18 million contract option for the 2017 season in early March. The Vikings officially moved on from Peterson by signing free agent running back Latavius Murray.

Peterson’s 2016 season was marred by a torn meniscus in his right knee. He played in just three games last season.

