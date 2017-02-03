Report: Average Cost of Wedding Over $35K



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the time of year again when the online site, “The Knot,” releases its yearly report on weddings.

The site reported the average cost for a wedding in 2016 was $35,329, that’s up 8 percent from the year before.

In retort, The Washington Post came up with six things you could spend the money on instead.

They include:

A food truck: $34,000

A Model 3 Tesla: $35,000

Feeding 350 school children, on weekends, for an entire school year: $35,000

A tiny home: $35,000

Going on $35,000 worth of extravagant dinner dates (For about $16,000, two people can dine at the world’s 12 most expensive restaurants. Which still leaves about $20,000 left over for airfare and hotels)

Four tickets on the 50-yard line at the Super Bowl: $36,000

