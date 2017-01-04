Report: Macy’s To Sell & Close Downtown Mpls. Location



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Macy’s Inc. has announced Wednesday the sale and closure of its flagship department store in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Star Tribune, Macy’s has agreed to sell the property for more than $40 million to 601W Cos., which is a New York investment firm. The property includes three buildings along Nicollet Mall that total nearly 1 million square feet.

The New York investment firm plans to redevelop the buildings, which will include office space, large open floor plans and a lower-level retail space.

Rumors of the store closing have been milling around the Twin Cities for weeks, but the plan was made official Wednesday.

The closing marks a shift in the company’s strategy away from physical retail and towards online shopping.

The store first opened in the early 1900s as Dayton’s before being rebranded as Marshall Fields in 2001, then Macy’s in 2006.

Published at Wed, 04 Jan 2017 20:07:10 +0000