Report: MN Concealed Amazon HQ Bid By Outsourcing To Business Group



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Minnesota has reportedly concealed its bid for Amazon’s second headquarters by outsourcing it to a private business group.

According to Public Record Media, Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) outsourced the process of submitting the proposal to Greater MSP, which is a business promotion nonprofit.

The nonprofit, which has representatives of many of the state’s top companies on its board, has submitted the bid to Amazon on the state’s behalf.

Public Record Media reports that DEED says it does not hold the full bid and Greater MSP has a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon. In turn, neither entity has provided the document of the bid despite requests made by St. Paul-based nonprofit Public Record Media.

Related: A Reality Check On Minnesota’s Bid For Amazon’s 2nd HQ

Meanwhile, other state governments, like New Jersey, have been more transparent.

Amazon is promising a $5 billion headquarters and up to 50,000 high paying jobs to the winning city. Minnesota’s bid committee says the state proposal is strong.

Amazon says it has received 238 bids from localities across the country. Some of the biggest include Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Denver and Toronto.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 03 Jan 2018 14:55:48 +0000