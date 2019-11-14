Report: P.J. Fleck’s 7 Year, $33.25 Million Contract Finalized By Board Of Regents

It appears Gophers football head coach P.J. Fleck will be rowing his boat in the land of 10,000 lakes for some time.

According to the Star Tribune, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents held a special meeting on Thursday morning to approve a new contract extension for the coach “in swift order.”

Fleck is coming off of a 31-26 win over No. 4 Penn State, and his other recent successes have apparently impressed the regents.

The team has started the season with a 9-0 record for the first time in more than 100 years.

Two of the regents said that they were among the thousands of people who flooded the field to celebrate after the historic win on Saturday.