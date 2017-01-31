Report: Prince’s Music To Be Available On Streaming Services Feb. 12

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Let’s go crazy, because on Feb. 12 all of Prince’s music is reportedly going to be available on streaming services.

According to COS, Prince’s entire catalog is coming to services such as Apple Music, Google Play and Spotify.

For years, Prince was famously against streaming services, arguing the musician never benefits from them. However, in 2014 he made a deal with Warner Bros. that allowed his music to be available on Jay-Z’s streaming site, TIDAL.

COS reported that following his death, Prince’s estate then sued TIDAL seeking to end the exclusivity.

While an official announcement has not been made, purple Spotify billboards around New York City are hinting at the release.

