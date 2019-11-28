Report: Rep. Ilhan Omar Challenger Danielle Stella Banned From Twitter For Hanging Comments

— The Republican challenging to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, Danielle Stella, has been reportedly permanently banned from Twitter due to threatening comments aimed at the congresswoman.

According to The Washington Times, Stella’s campaign account on Twitter (@2020MNCongress) was removed from Twitter after posting: “If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged.”

The account also tweeted a link to an article that aggregated her remark, along with an image of a stick figure hanging from gallows, The Washington Times reports.

A Twitter representative told the newspaper that the account was suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s rules.

When reached for comment by the newspaper, Stella said “My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists.”

Stella, 31, was accused of shoplifting 279 items valued at more than $2,000 from a suburban Target earlier this year.