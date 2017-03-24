Report: Robison, Vikings Agree To Contract Extension



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Brian Robison have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN.

NFL reporter Field Yates said on Twitter the 33-year-old signed a one year extension through 2018. The contract comes with $5.15 million guaranteed and a base salary of $7.5 million over two years, according to Yates.

The Vikings drafted Robison in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He has spent his entire 10 year career with the team, amassing 56 sacks. Robison has been a full-time starter on the line since 2011.

Robison finished third on the team in sacks last season with 7.5. Everson Griffen was second with 8 and Danielle Hunter, taking limited snaps as a rotational player, led the team with 12.5.

