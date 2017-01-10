Report: Skyways To Stay Open During Macy’s Construction



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Good news for skyway lovers, the paths that link the now-closing Macy’s store to the rest of the skyway system will remain open during construction.

According to the Star Tribune, the New York developer who bought the building plans to leave the skyways open during its transition.

Macy’s officially announced the iconic downtown location would be closing last week.

The company sold the property for over $40 million to New York investment firm 610W Cos. They plan to fill the three-floor building with a mix of office and retail space.

The closure is part of a company-wide restructure plan. Macy’s said it will be closing 68 stores nationwide. The Minneapolis location, at 1,276,000 square feet is the biggest.

The Macy’s skyways connect to the IDS Center, US Bankcorp Center, Highland Bank Court and City Center.

They will remain open pending any construction on the skyways themselves.

Published at Tue, 10 Jan 2017 15:13:21 +0000