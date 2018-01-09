Report: Twins Bringing Back Morneau To Front Office



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears the Minnesota Twins are bringing back a fan favorite to join the front office for the 2018 season.

According to reports, former first baseman Justin Morneau is returning to Minnesota as a special assistant in the front office. He’ll have to formally retire from Major League Baseball as a player before he joins the Twins.

Morneau joins former Twins LaTroy Hawkins, Michael Cuddyer and Torii Hunter as special assistants in the front office.

He spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates after 127 games in the 2013 season. He won the 2006 American League MVP Award with the Twins at first base after hitting .321 with 34 home runs and 130 RBI.

Morneau finished his Twins career with 221 home runs and was a four-time All-Star. His career took a turn in July of 2010 when he suffered a concussion on a slide into second base at Toronto. He recovered and actually won the National League batting title in 2014 with a .319 average.

