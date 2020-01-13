Report: Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator George Edwards Not Expected To Return

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator George Edwards, according to reports.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that, per source, Edwards is not expected to return to Minnesota for next season.

Edwards was in the last year of contract, and there’s speculation that coach Mike Zimmer’s son, linebackers coach Adam Zimmer, will get a chance to become defensive coordinator.

Edwards has been the defensive coordinator since 2014, the same year Mike Zimmer became head coach.

With both Edwards’ and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s reported departure — the latter heading to coach the Cleveland Browns, the Vikings need to fill both positions.