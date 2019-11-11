Report: Vikings Nose Tackle Linval Joseph Has Knee Surgery

— Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph was notably out against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday evening – and we now know why.

According to the Star Tribune, Joseph had an operation on his meniscus this past week.

Joseph missed the Vikings’ final two days of practice leading up to the Cowboys game before being ruled out for the game. Joseph has been on the Vikings’ injury report with a knee injury since the team’s win over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 20.

Vikings officials are reportedly optimistic that Joseph could return in the near future, possibly after the Week 12 bye. He has not been placed on the injured reserve.