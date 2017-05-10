Report: Vikings Sign WR Michael Floyd



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Cretin-Derham football star is reportedly coming home.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Michael Floyd Friday to a one year contract worth $1.5 million.

For the #Vikings and new WR Michael Floyd, it’s a 1-year-deal worth roughly $1.5 million with incentives up to $6M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2017

Floyd was drafted out of Notre Dame by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2012 draft, joining fellow Minnesotan Larry Fitzgerald in Arizona. His best season as a pro came in 2013, when he recorded 65 catches for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns.

Following a DUI arrest in December, the Cardinals released Floyd. The New England Patriots claimed him, but he only caught four balls for them and did not play in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Floyd brings a troubled past to Minnesota, as he was also suspended from team activities at Notre Dame in the spring of 2011 for a drunken driving citation.

The Vikings need a big-bodied receiver, and the 6-foot-3, 220 pound Floyd could fit the bill. He’ll join Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen in a sneakily impressive Vikings receiving corps that could be even better with some development from 2016 first round pick Laquon Treadwell.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 10 May 2017 19:22:08 +0000