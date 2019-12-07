Retired Dunn County Deputy Craig Koser Killed By Tractor In Menomonie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Retired Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Koser was identified Friday as the man killed Thursday afternoon in a tractor accident in Menomonie.

The sheriff’s office says Koser, 66, was killed just after 1 p.m. while doing maintenance on a snowmobile trail on the 3400 block of 420th Avenue.

Investigators say the tractor hit a bump, causing Koser to fall off the vehicle, which then ran him over. Another man riding in the tractor with Koser was not hurt.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says Koser spent 24 years with the department, and several years as an officer with the Menomonie Police Department.