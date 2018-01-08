Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks At North Mpls. Church
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A well-known minister and civil rights activist was in the Twin Cities Sunday to deliver a message at a Minneapolis church.
“Stop the violence. Save the children. If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it, I know I can receive it. I am God’s child,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said.
Jackson spoke Sunday at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in north Minneapolis.
Jackson is well-known for working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He’s now 76 years old and recently disclosed he’s battling Parkinson’s Disease.
