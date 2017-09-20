Richfield Police Arrest Man Wanted By US Marshals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Richfield police say they’ve arrested a 24-year-old man who was described by the U.S. Marshals as “unpredictable” and “violent”.

Police said they arrested Demoyne Davis on the 1000 block of E 77th Street Tuesday.

Davis reportedly served four years in prison for armed robberies, but absconded from supervised release.

Davis was wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

