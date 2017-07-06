Richfield Shooting Victim’s Family Asks For Help In Solving His Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities family is begging for help to catch a loved one’s killer.

“We don’t have any answers about why his life ended so violently,” Jonathon O’Shaugnessy’s sister Kortney said. “Jonathon was gunned down by people he didn’t know in his own neighborhood.”

Jonathon O’Shaugnessy’s sister says a stranger killed her brother in a drive-by shooting as he walked home from a community dance in Richfield late Monday night. Police found the 24-year-old’s body lying on East 64th Street.

On Wednesday afternoon, O’Shaugnessy’s sister remembered him as a kind, hard-working sports fan who put family first.

“He loved spending time with his family and he charmed everyone he met,” she said. “He was a young man of character, and he always took his mother to breakfast on the weekends, and delighted in picking up the tab for strangers.”

Witnesses said four people drove off from the scene of the shooting in a 1990s, gray minivan with a sliding door on the driver’s side.

If you know anything, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Any credible information can bring a $1,000 reward.

