Robbinsdale Police Investigate Carjacking With 4-Year-Old Child Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Robbinsdale Police Department responded to a report of a car theft with a child inside.

At 7:32 Monday morning, a woman was putting air in her tires at the Hy-Vee gas station when a man got in her car and drove off. A four year-old child was in the backseat.

After driving a short distance, the suspect briefly stopped the car and the child got out of the car. He then continued to flee in the car and onto 36th Avenue North. The child was not hurt.

The car was later found abandoned in Golden Valley.

Afterwards, Robbinsdale officers discovered another stolen car which had been dropped off by the same suspect in a nearby lot, just before this incident.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have information related to the suspect should contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.