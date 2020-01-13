Robert Salley Charged In Fatal Shooting Near Rochester Community And Technical College

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in an apartment building parking lot near Rochester Community and Technical College on January 10

According to a criminal complaint, Salley claims to have arranged to meet with an unknown party over Snapchat to purchase $70 of marijuana.

They met in a parking lot on the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast and exchanged the drugs and money. Then Salley says the male told him that he had a “bounty on his head,” before producing a gun. The two wrestled for the gun inside of the vehicle, and it discharged several times.

The victim was shot during the altercation, before Salley left the scene with the gun. First responders arrived shortly after but were unable to save the man.

Salley was found and arrested less than an hour later on the 1600 block of Marion Road Southeast. A handgun was found in his possession.

Salley faces 40 years in prison on the murder charge if convicted. He’s also been charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

The defendant had previously been convicted in Ramsey County of assault and making terroristic threats.