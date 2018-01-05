Rochester Bar Fights To Keep Rooftop Igloos





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rooftop bar in downtown Rochester found a way to stay open during the cold winter months, but it’s getting pushback from the city.

La Vetta — the rooftop bar atop Terza restaurant — installed plastic, heated igloos that have been extremely popular. But a city ordinance is forcing General Manager Bruce Paine to close down the igloo operation.

According to the ordinance, no building more than 55-feet tall can have membrane structures on it.

“Nobody’s doing anything wrong,” Paine said. “It’s about protecting the public and making sure things are done the right way, and hope that we can find a solution.”

Paine cannot guarantee the igloos will come back, which is why he had to cancel hundreds of reservations over the next few months.

There is a petition to bring them back.

