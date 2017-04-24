Rock The Garden Lineup Revealed: Prince’s Band To Play



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The band that backed up Prince on “Purple Rain,” The Revolution, will be taking the main stage just ahead of Bon Iver at this summer’s Rock the Garden in Minneapolis.

The lineup for the music festival, which is put on annually by the Walker Art Center and The Current, was released Monday, highlighting local acts and up-and-coming artists. The seven bands will perform on two stages: the main stage and the newly-built garden stage.

Here’s the lineup and the schedule:

July 22 (a Saturday):

Main Stage

2:30 p.m. — Margaret Glaspy

3:45 p.m. — Car Seat Headrest

5:15 p.m. — Ben Booker

7 p.m. — The Revolution

8:45 p.m. — Bon Iver

Garden Stage

4:40 p.m. — Dwynell Roland

6:20 p.m. — Bruise Violet

8:05 p.m. — Dead Man Winter

The concert will be at the Walker Art Center, with access to the currently-being-renovated Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Tickets for the show go on sale for Current and Walker members at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Member tickets run $69.

Tickets for the general public will be up for grabs at 10 a.m. Friday. They’ll set you back $74. VIP tickets are sold out, the Walker Art Center says.

Bon Iver, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based crooner, last played Rock the Garden in 2008. Last year, his “22, A Million” album was nominated for two Grammys.

This year’s Rock the Garden marks the festival’s return to the Walker Art Center, which has been surrounded by road construction for the past year.

