Rudolph, Wisconsin’s Post Office Is Filled With Glee Every Christmas Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small town in Wisconsin starts getting a lot of attention this time of year.

The town of Rudolph is north of Wisconsin Rapids. Only a couple hundred people live here year-round, but it deals with thousands of letters from avid Christmas fans who are looking for a special festive stamp.

(credit: CBS)

“A couple of things came in today. One from Iowa, one from Illinois, one from Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas,” said a post office worker. “We love it! We love it, you bet! It’s a lot of fun … working here in Rudolph.”

People will send their Christmas cards to Rudolph just to get them re-sent from the town’s post office.

Published at Wed, 25 Dec 2019 03:12:25 +0000

