Ruth Bader Ginsberg Doc To Open MSPIFF 37

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg will kick off the 37th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival in April.

The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul announced Friday that “RBG,” about Ginsberg’s life and work, will open the festival — which will put female directors on center stage again as part of the “Women & Film” program.

“The #MeToo movement has underscored the inequalities in the film industry like never before,” said Film Society Executive Director Susan Smoluchowski. “We have sought out films that invite discourse and understanding.”

“RBG,” directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary looks beyond her iconic eyeglasses and lace collars, and hones in on her awe-inspiring intellect, unstoppable determination and flash-free personality.

MSPIFF will feature 150 new films and 100 shorts from more than 70 nations. It runs from April 12-18. Click here for more information.

