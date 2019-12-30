Saints To Host Vikings In Wild Card Round Of Playoffs

— The Minnesota Vikings learned Sunday night that they will face the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

It took until the end of the final regular season game in 2019 for the squad to learn they will play the Saints in New Orleans.

It will be a tough matchup for the Vikings, who lost to the Chicago Bears on Sunday (although Vikings only played backups) and were embarrassed last week by the Packers at home on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings’ defense is expected to be under the spotlight going up against future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Wide receiver Michael Tomas will also be one to watch after he set a new single-season record with 149 receptions and led the league with 1,725 yards.

This is the fifth postseason meeting between the two teams, and the first since the “Minneapolis Miracle” game on Jan. 14, 2018.

The game is Sunday at noon.

New season begins now. #GoGetIt — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) December 30, 2019

On Monday, Sun Country airlines announced that they will add an additional round-trip flight to New Orleans to help some fans make their way to the game.

The flight departs Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m., and leaves New Orleans at 11;30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Fares start at $257, but the prices are subject to change.