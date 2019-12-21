Salvation Army’s Red Kettles Seeing Less Green This Year

This holiday season, the Salvation Army’s red kettles are seeing less green.

The charity says donations are down about $350,000 from last year.

They welcomed celebrity bell ringers to the Mall of America Friday in hopes of changing that.

The Salvation Army thinks the shorter shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas has hurt donations.

Ice-cold weekends haven’t helped either.

Money goes to help families fight poverty and addiction.

Between now and Christmas Eve, all donations will be doubled.

You can also give online, click here to donate.