Santana Having Middle Finger Examined In New York
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Ervin Santana left spring training for New York to have his injured middle finger examined.

Santana, out until mid-to-late April following surgery on the finger, could have a cast removed.

“Hopefully he comes back lighter … with the cast off,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said before Monday’s exhibition against Philadelphia.

Santana went 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 33 starts last season for the Twins, who earned an AL wild-card berth one year after losing 103 games.

Published at Mon, 05 Mar 2018 20:07:48 +0000

