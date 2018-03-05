Santana Having Middle Finger Examined In New York

Santana Having Middle Finger Examined In New York

Santana Having Middle Finger Examined In New York



CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Ervin Santana left spring training for New York to have his injured middle finger examined.

Santana, out until mid-to-late April following surgery on the finger, could have a cast removed.

“Hopefully he comes back lighter … with the cast off,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said before Monday’s exhibition against Philadelphia.

Santana went 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 33 starts last season for the Twins, who earned an AL wild-card berth one year after losing 103 games.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 05 Mar 2018 20:07:48 +0000