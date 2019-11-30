SCHC, One of Canada’s Top-rated PTSD & Trauma Treatment…

As a leading evidence-based trauma and PTSD treatment center here in British Columbia, we are always on the lookout for new therapies for our clients.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), considered one of the best residential trauma and PTSD treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce its new offering, Somatic Therapy. Somatic Counseling or Sensorimotor psychotherapy is a body-based talk therapy, integrating current findings from neuroscience to transform traumatic memories into strengths and resources for the client. It works with depression, fear, and anxiety. The technique works with developmental trauma, such as maternal lack of attunement, as well as acute or gross trauma like PTSD, sexual abuse, violence, or verbal abuse.

“As a leading evidence-based trauma and PTSD treatment center here in British Columbia, we are always on the lookout for new therapies for our clients,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Somatic therapy is another tool in our toolbox to help clients recover from trauma and PTSD. Persons who are interested in the therapy should reach out to us for a private, confidential consultation on the methodology.”

Persons who are interested in the PTSD treatment options should visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ptsd-therapy-program/. Persons interested in trauma treatment options should visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/trauma-program/. Again, those interested in learning more about the new Somatic Therapy options are urged to reach out to the Centre via the Website or via telephone. It should be noted that persons come not only from British Columbia but from Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces to the Centre.

SOMATIC THERAPY OFFERS NEW OPTIONS FOR PTSD AND TRAUMA

Here is the background on this release. In a Somatic Counseling session, the client will talk about what’s coming up for them as they would with any form of talk therapy. The therapist will gently help the client increase awareness of emotions, bodily sensations, and behaviours. Some of the ways in which the therapist may do this is by bringing focused attention to one’s body as the client shares their story, such as their physical sensations that accompany their feelings or any movements. The therapist also provides somatic exercises at this time. Everything done is consent-based in a non-judgemental environment.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely ‘Meaning ­Centered Therapy’.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca

