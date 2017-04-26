School Districts Using Grant Funds To Improve Student Lunches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is trying to improve nutrition in local schools.

The Statewide Health Improvement Program gave Robbinsdale’s schools a grant to promote eating more vegetables in their elementary schools.

This initiative involves monthly chef training with the kitchen staff, paired with student taste tests.

Studies show that eating healthier food can improve student attendance, behavior and grades.

The initiative is also being carried out in the Anoka-Hennepin, Hopkins and Osseo school districts.

