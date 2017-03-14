‘Science Behind Pixar’ Exhibit Headed To Science Museum



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Buzz Lightyear, Wall-E and Dory are all headed to the Science Museum of Minnesota this summer to show kids the central role science and technology play in creating their most beloved movie characters and universes.

“The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit is slated to open June 9 in St. Paul, the museum announced Tuesday. The 12,000 square-foot display hosts more than 40 interactive hubs, allowing children to learn from their favorite Pixar characters about how science impacts the storytelling process.

“So much goes into creating what looks like the magic of Pixar films — and much of it stems from creative problem solving and computational thinking,” Science Museum of Minnesota President Rempel Brown said. “Visitors are going to love what this exhibit has to offer them regarding science learning, nostalgia, and hands-on fun.”

The display is broken into eight sections – Modeling, Rigging, Surfaces, Set and Cameras, Animation, Simulation, Lighting, and Rendering – each of which provides visitors a focused view into how exactly the studio breathes life into their characters, from start to finish.

Using interactive screens, children will be able to simulate the motion of a school of fish in ‘Finding Dory”‘s waters or configure a landscape in the kingdom of “Brave.” Displays will also feature videos with a diverse array of Pixar computer scientists, each speaking about unique ways technology contributes to storytelling.

Tickets for “The Science Behind Pixar” go on sale in May. The cost of adults is $28.95; the cost for children (4-12) is $22.95.

