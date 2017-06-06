Search Continues For Missing Teen Last Seen In Crow River



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wright County Sheriff’s office says search efforts resumed Tuesday to find a missing 18-year-old male who went swimming in the Crow River on Monday and didn’t resurface.

According to Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty, just before 7 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call of a suspected drowning in the North Fork Crow River near the Keats Avenue Bridge in Middleville Township. Authorities say Levi Wuollet of Dassel was swimming in the river with friends and relatives when he went under water and didn’t resurface.

Search groups included the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and several volunteers. Authorities are reminding searchers to be careful when looking around the Crow River. Heavy rain earlier this spring has caused the river water to be fast-flowing, and they may have hidden hazards like logs or boulders.

Anyone with information on Wuollet should call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

