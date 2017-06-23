Sears To Close Down Burnsville Mall Location



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sears announced the closure of a number of stores nationwide, and one of the stores they intend to close is in the Twin Cities.

Sears confirmed that they are “making the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center” at the Burnsville Mall.

Officials with the retail chain said that the story would be closed in late July, and a liquidation sale begins June 30.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” the statement read. “We hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.”

Published at Fri, 23 Jun 2017 15:06:56 +0000