Security Measures Face Scrutiny After U.S. Bank Stadium Pipeline Protest



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The investigation continues Monday into how a group protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline managed to get a large banner into U.S. Bank Stadium, then have two people rappel from it during the final Minnesota Vikings game of the season.

The two climbers, Sen Holiday and Karl Zimmermann, were arrested after the game ended and fans started to clear out after the Vikings victory. They spent the better part of the game hanging from the rafters, hanging from a banner that said “U.S. Bank Divest, NoDAPL” to encourage the bank to stop investing int he company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline.

They both refused medical treatment at the stadium and were transported to the Hennepin County Jail, where they were booked for burglary and trespassing.

Police say a woman arrested in the incident is suspected of burglary. Police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt said Monday that the 27-year-old woman is also accused of obstructing legal process.

Authorities haven’t released details of her role in the incident Sunday afternoon. Formal charges against the three are expected Tuesday.

Some Vikings fans directly below the banner had to be evacuated from their seats during the game. Vikings spokesman Lester Bagley said the team’s only concern was for the “safety of our fans and guests.”

It’s a potentially glaring incident as U.S. Bank Stadium is one year away from hosting the Super Bowl, one of the biggest events in sports.

During game day, there are metal detectors and the no-bag policy, yet those two protesters brought in climbing equipment and also that massive banner. Zimmermann spoke with WCCO from the Hennepin County Jail Sunday night, but wouldn’t say how he got the tools into the stadium. WCCO is told they had tickets to the game.

SMG, one of the chief partners in the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, released a statement Sunday night.

“We are continuing to work with the Minneapolis police department and all U.S. Bank Stadium partners on the investigation of the protest incident at U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon. Law enforcement officials safely removed the individuals from the ridge truss, taking them into custody at the conclusion of the game. It is our intent to prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work with the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, Minnesota Vikings, Monterrey Security and local law enforcement to understand how this occurred and to ensure it does not happen again,” the statement reads.

Protesters say U.S. Bank has extended a large credit line to Energy Transfer Partners. U.S. Bank spokesman Dana Ripley declined comment. The pipeline would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents fear it could harm the environment and American Indian artifacts. The pipeline developer disputes that.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Mon, 02 Jan 2017 17:09:29 +0000