Semi Rollover Injures Driver, 83; Spills 1K Gallons Of Liquid Manure



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 86-year-old man was seriously injured after rolling a semi-tanker truck Wednesday morning in Yellow Medicine County – spilling 1,000 gallons of liquid manure in the process.

The sheriff’s office says the accident happened just after 10 a.m. in Lisbon Township, just north of County Road 5 on 400th Street.

Richard Jurgenson, of Montevideo, needed to be extricated from the truck, and was eventually airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Published at Thu, 13 Apr 2017 00:53:48 +0000