Semi ‘Spills The Beans’ After Being Struck By Train; No Injuries



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An accident in Polk County earlier this month has brought a new meaning to the phrase “spilling the beans.”

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi-truck hauling soybeans was struck by a train on March 2 at Highway 75 and County Road 23 in Polk County.

The collision caused the semi to flip over and soybeans to spill all over the road.

The state patrol says the 76-year-old driver, of Mentor, Minnesota, was unharmed.

Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 16:10:28 +0000