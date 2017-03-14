17309041_10154344510098144_5039043797680696197_n.jpg
Semi ‘Spills The Beans’ After Being Struck By Train; No Injuries

News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An accident in Polk County earlier this month has brought a new meaning to the phrase “spilling the beans.”

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi-truck hauling soybeans was struck by a train on March 2 at Highway 75 and County Road 23 in Polk County.

The collision caused the semi to flip over and soybeans to spill all over the road.

(credit: MN State Patrol)

The state patrol says the 76-year-old driver, of Mentor, Minnesota, was unharmed.

(credit: MN State Patrol)

Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 16:10:28 +0000

