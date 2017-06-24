Sen. Franken’s Poetry Contest Focuses On Military Families



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — United States Senator Al Franken announced the winners of his sixth annual poetry contest in St. Paul Friday.

The contest, which is held in April, recognizes both the Month of the Military Child and National Poetry Month.

Each student is tasked to write poems celebrating the veterans in their lives.

“This was really about acknowledging that the family pays a price and the kids often pay a price,” Franken said.

Judges included members of the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota poets.

First-place students in each age group received an autographed book from Minnesota author Garrison Keillor.

