Senate Republicans Want Big Cuts For Social Services



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Senate Republicans want big cuts for many of Minnesota’s social services programs, and state officials and Democrats say that could harm some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

The $15.4 billion bill released Monday shows a $671 million gap between Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s and the Senate GOP’s budget proposals for all health and human services programs over the next two years.

Republicans would like to shrink spending by about $333 million in that timeframe.

Sen. Jim Abeler, an Anoka Republican, says the bill isn’t perfect and he expects multiple changes in committee and during negotiations. He says the cuts are necessary to help balance costs for programs that make up one of the biggest parts of the budget.

