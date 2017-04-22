Several Trees Intentionally Damaged In Robbinsdale Park



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another metro-area city is dealing with man-made damage to its trees.

The city of Robbinsdale said someone intentionally damaged several trees in Lakeview Terrace Park.

At least one of them will likely not survive.

The city is urging people to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Last month, someone tore a ring of bark from more than 20 trees in Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan, destroying them.

There is a $5,000 reward for information in that case.

