Several Trees Intentionally Damaged In Robbinsdale Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another metro-area city is dealing with man-made damage to its trees.

The city of Robbinsdale said someone intentionally damaged several trees in Lakeview Terrace Park.

(credit: CBS)

At least one of them will likely not survive.

The city is urging people to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Last month, someone tore a ring of bark from more than 20 trees in Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan, destroying them.

There is a $5,000 reward for information in that case.

Published at Sat, 22 Apr 2017 01:08:28 +0000

