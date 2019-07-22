Shakopee Police: 1 Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash
Shakopee Police: 1 Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 45-year-old woman from Shakopee died in a car crash Sunday.
According to the Shakopee Police Department, the crash happened at 2:33 p.m. on Highway 101 and Stagecoach.
Witnesses say the driver went off the road and hit a pole, causing the car to catch on fire.
Alcohol isn’t presumed to be a factor.
No additional details are available at this time.
Published at Mon, 22 Jul 2019 17:07:55 +0000