‘She Was A True Lyricist’: Community Mourns St. Paul Rapper Lexii Alijai

Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, is being remembered as “an extraordinary talent who left an indelible mark on the music industry in just a short period of time,” according to her management.

The St. Paul musician died Wednesday, according to those close to her. Alijai was the granddaughter of Zapp musician Roger Troutman.

She released a digital album “Growing Pains” in 2017. She had performed at the Soundset Music Festival in 2016. She also appeared on the album “You Should Be Here,” by Kehlani, which was Grammy-nominated for best urban contemporary album.

“She was a true lyricist and an exceptional storyteller with an authentic sound full of energy and curiosity. She had a deep love and devotion to music but more than anything, was a generous and kind soul, with an infectious spirit,” her management said in a released statement. “Our deepest condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who was touched by her. Her family appreciates privacy during this difficult time.”

Alijai’s management said they would provide details on a forthcoming vigil in the future. She was set to release an album this year called “Come Back Soon.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Alijai’s family in her honor if you wish to donate.