Sheriff: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Wis. Head-On Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and seven others are injured after a head-on crash Saturday morning in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

The crash happened on the 3000 block of State Highway 64 in Forest Township at about 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the seven people injured was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The identities and conditions of all those involved have not been released.

STH 64 was closed at STH 128 and 310th Street for several hours as the scene was investigated.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 27 May 2017 19:14:24 +0000