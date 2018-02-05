Sheriff: $1M In Drugs Found In Truck Of Super Bowl-Bound Father, Son



MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his adult son have been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found drugs worth more than $1 million in their pickup truck during an interstate traffic stop in North Dakota.

Morton County sheriff’s officials say the 53-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington and his 24-year-old son, from Grants Pass, Oregon, were stopped on Interstate 94 near Mandan on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the son told a deputy they were transporting fan gear to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. The deputy thought they were acting suspiciously and asked to search the truck.

The request was denied, so a police dog was brought to the scene and alerted authorities to possible drugs. Deputies say 210 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and $2,400 in cash was discovered and the two were arrested.

