Sheriff: 2 Killed In Douglas Co. Farm Accident ID’d

Authorities in Douglas County have identified two of the victims involved in a fatal farm accident on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Douglas County police responded around 10:50 a.m. after receiving a report of two unresponsive people in a silo in Brandon, Minnesota.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a father and son were working in the top of the silo and were overwhelmed by fumes. Another son was outside of the silo and called 911. He also called his uncle who lived nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say the uncle arrived to the farm and entered the top of the silo to rescue them, but was also overcome by fumes. First responders were able to rescue the three victims and performed life-saving measures.

Authorities say the uncle, identified as 49-year-old Steven Timothy Boesl, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The father, identified as 47-year-old Curt Francis Boesl, was flown in a helicopter to St. Cloud hospital but later died Sunday morning.

The 11-year-old boy was flown to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.