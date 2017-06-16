Sheriff: Camper Accidentally Shoots Himself In Buttocks Near BWCA

Sheriff: Camper Accidentally Shoots Himself In Buttocks Near BWCA

Sheriff: Camper Accidentally Shoots Himself In Buttocks Near BWCA



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maplewood man is recovering after shooting himself in the buttocks while camping Thursday near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says the 29-year-old was about to take a nap in his tent by Angleworm Lake at about 3 p.m.

He went to remove a loaded 9mm handgun out of a holster on the back of his pants when he shot himself.

Two hikers helped the man to his vehicle, and he was eventually taken to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:17:37 +0000