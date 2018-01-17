Sheriff: Girl’s Body Found Near Cass Lake



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cass County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a girl in the city of Cass Lake.

Someone discovered the girl’s body Friday morning. Authorities have not released her identity or her cause of death, pending the investigation by the coounty’s medical examiner.

The sheriff’s office says the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Published at Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:24:29 +0000