Sheriff: Man, 22, Dies After Truck Crashes Into Northern Minnesota Reservoir



(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a 22-year-old man died Thursday morning after his pickup truck went off-road and into a reservoir.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in East Gull Lake.

The driver, who was identified as a 22-year-old from Brainerd, failed to turn a Chevy Silverado off Gull Lake Dam road, went through an intersection and into Gull Lake Reservoir.

Responding officers found the man dead in the water, inside the upside-down truck. His name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Authorities in Cass County say a similar crash at the same location claimed a life just last month.

As such, the sheriff’s office says it’s working to get protective barriers installed at the intersection.

Thursday’s crash remains under investigation.