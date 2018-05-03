Sheriff: Man, 22, Dies After Truck Crashes Into Northern Minnesota Reservoir
Sheriff: Man, 22, Dies After Truck Crashes Into Northern Minnesota Reservoir (credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a 22-year-old man died Thursday morning after his pickup truck went off-road and into a reservoir.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in East Gull Lake.
The driver, who was identified as a 22-year-old from Brainerd, failed to turn a Chevy Silverado off Gull Lake Dam road, went through an intersection and into Gull Lake Reservoir.
Responding officers found the man dead in the water, inside the upside-down truck. His name is being withheld pending the notification of family.
Authorities in Cass County say a similar crash at the same location claimed a life just last month.
As such, the sheriff’s office says it’s working to get protective barriers installed at the intersection.
Thursday’s crash remains under investigation.
